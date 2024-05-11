Netherlands’ Eurovision entry disqualified from song contest

The Dutch artist Joost Klein has been disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest after a backstage incident.

An allegation of intimidation was made to Swedish police by a female member of the production crew.

In a statement, the contest organisers said “it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest” while the legal process takes place.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s entrant Bambie Thug missed their dress rehearsal, but promised to be on stage for the show.

On their Instagram story, Bambie Thug explained that there had been a “situation” prior to the flag parade rehearsal “which I felt needed urgent attention” from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Bambie Thug made no reference to Klein’s exclusion and there is no suggestion the two incidents are related.

Separately, Norwegian media is reporting that their jury spokesman Allesandra Mele has pulled out, citing the “inflamed situation” in Malmo. She came fourth representing Norway last year with the song King of Queens.

Dutch broadcaster Avrtotros called Klein’s disqualification “disproportionate”.

In a statement on social media, the company said it was “shocked by the decision” and would “come back to this later”.

The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now proceed with 25 participating songs.