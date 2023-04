Armenian weightlifter Tatev Hakobyan (76 kg) won the silver at the European Championships under way in Yerevan with a total result of 226 kg

She won a small silver medal in the snatch event, lifting 104 kg and a small bronze medal in the clean and jerk with the result of 122 kg.

Emma Poghosyan, 16, showed the fifth result in the same weight category with a result of 217 kg.