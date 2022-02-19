Jigsaw Google interested in cooperating with Armenian IT companies

Jigsaw Google is interested in cooperating with Armenian IT companies. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the company’s CEO Jared Cohen discussed the perspectives of cooperation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that the spheres of information and high technologies are among the priorities of the activity of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, presented the prospects of development of those spheres in the country.

The Foreign Minister noted that favorable conditions have been created in Armenia for the development of the high-tech sphere and emphasized the successful experience of cooperation with foreign companies.

In that context, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jared Cohen discussed the prospects of further cooperation. Taking into account the interest of Jigsaw Google in cooperation with Armenian IT companies, the Armenian Foreign Minister invited the company’s representatives to visit Armenia.