Turkey stripped of EAEU tariff privileges

At the initiative of Armenia, Turkey has been expelled from the list of countries enjoying EAEU tariff privileges.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has revised tariff preferences for third countries.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission – the supranational regulatory body of the union – on Friday, March 5.

It provides for the exclusion of 75 out of 103 developing countries and two of the 50 least developed countries from the list of beneficiaries of EAEU tariff preferences.

The decision will enter into force 6 months after it is published, according to the current procedures.

On March 5, the sitting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council was held online. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan participated in the meeting.