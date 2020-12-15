France to continue providing humanitarian aid to Armenia – Ambassador

Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan held a meeting with French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

The details of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Armenian community in France in support to Artsakh and the displaced families were discussed.

The interlocutors referred to the solidarity expressed by France and the French people towards Artsakh and the Armenian people since the first days of the war.

The ambassador reiterated that France will continue to provide humanitarian aid and called for a deeper reengagement in bilateral relations with Armenia.