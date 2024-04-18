Perspectives of cooperation between Armenia and German Fichtner company discussed in Yerevan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Martin Shtikel, the executive director of the German Fichtner company operating in the energy sector, and the company’s representatives. Viktor Richter, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia, also participated in the meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the delegation of the German company to Armenia as a result of the meeting held in Munich in February and emphasized the importance of development of the renewable energy sector in our country.

Issues related to further cooperation between the Armenian government and Fichtner company were discussed.

It was agreed to continue discussions with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Economy, in order to organize further work.