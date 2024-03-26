Perspectives of US-Armenia commercial ties discussed at US Embassy

US Ambassador to Armenia Kvien hosted the AmCham Armenia Board to discuss opportunities for improving the local business and investment climate and deepening US-Armenia commercial ties, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.
