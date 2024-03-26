EconomicsTop

Perspectives of US-Armenia commercial ties discussed at US Embassy

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 26, 2024, 09:45
US Ambassador to Armenia Kvien hosted the AmCham Armenia Board to discuss opportunities for improving the local business and investment climate and deepening US-Armenia commercial ties, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.

