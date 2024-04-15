US tells Israel it won’t join any retaliatory strikes on Iran

The White House has warned Israel that the US will not participate in any retaliatory strikes on Iran, senior administration officials have said, the BBC reports.

Over 300 drones and missiles were fired at Israel overnight, which Iran said was in response to an 1 April strike on its consulate in Syria.

Almost all weapons were shot down by Israeli, US and allied forces before they reached their targets.

Officials said Joe Biden urged Israel to consider its response “carefully”.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, a senior administration official said that Mr Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “think very carefully and strategically” about how his forces replied to the unprecedented action, the first direct attack by Iran on the country.

The official added that the Biden administration believes Israel “got the best of it” in the exchange, which began when senior Iranian military commanders were killed at an Iranian consular building in Syria.