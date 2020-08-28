Liverpool’s Mane could replace Messi at Barcelona – report

Reports in Europe today state that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been offered to Barcelona as a replacement for Lionel Messi, ESPN reports.

The Argentine made himself the biggest topic in world football after declaring that he wished to leave Barcelona following the club’s runners-up finish in La Liga and yet another humiliating Champions League exit this season.

Though Manchester City have been installed as early favourites to prize Messi away from his current club, Mundo Deportivo claim that Mane could make the switch to Barcelona that would see him link up with new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman — who he spent two years working under at Southampton.

The claim comes after Mane stalled on signing a new contract with Liverpool, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. Now, Reds officials expected to demand £108 million should they part with the Senegalese star.