Gianna Floyd thanks Kanye West for paying her tuition Fee

Gianna Floyd, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, sent her gratitude to rapper Kanye West after he agreed to pay for her college tuition, The Daily Mail reports.

The 43-year-old rapper created a 529 college savings program to cover her entire tuition, sources confirmed to People earlier this month.

Floyd took to Instagram on Monday to post an image that read, ‘Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education.’

Gianna added in the caption, ‘Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family.’

She also tagged West’s wife Kim Kardashian while adding the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd hashtag.

Gianna’s father George Floyd was killed on May 25 after he was apprehended for fitting the description of a forgery suspect.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video pinning his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, leading to his death.

Chauvin was fired and originally charged with third-degree murder, but after protests broke out around the world, the charges were ultimately elevated to second-degree murder, with the other three officers on the scene also charged.