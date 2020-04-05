Queen Elizabeth gives rare televised address (video)

Queen Elizabeth II delivered a speech to the British public about the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday night.

In a pre-recorded the Queen thanked NHS staff and key workers for all their hard work, and the important role individuals can play at this time.

The challenge of fighting coronavirus is different from other difficulties faced before, said the Queen – because there is a common goal.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal,” she said.

“We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us,” the Queen added.

Today’s address is just the fifth time Queen Elizabeth II has given a special message to the public during her entire 68 year reign.

The Queen only normally speaks to the public for her yearly Christmas Day message, and she is also required to deliver a speech at the State Opening of Parliament at the start of every new parliamentary year.