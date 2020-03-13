Arsenal in lockdown after manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the club’s game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.

The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.

The Premier League will hold “an emergency club meeting” on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

“This is really disappointing,” said Spaniard Arteta, 37.

“I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal expects a “significant number of people” will self-isolate, including the “full first-team squad”.

Arsenal’s Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. “

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”