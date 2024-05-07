Delimitation aims to make war senseless, illogical and unfeasible – Armenian PM

The delimitation is taking place on the basis of the latest legally binding maps of the Soviet Union, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference today.

He said the maps reflect the border between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijani the time of collapse of the Soviet Union.

According to the Prime Minister, 90% of the delimitation work in Tavush province has been completed, 40 markers have been installed on the border.

“The border posts are being installed on legal basis and become a security guarantee for the people of Vosepar, Kirants, Berkaber, Baghanis, and the Republic of Armenia at large,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

The Prime Minister said we have long lacked security guarantees. Therefore, such need to be created.

“Delimitation is not an end in itself, delimitation aims at shaping security guarantees, and the border pillars are pillars of security guarantees, pillars of security,” he emphasized.

“Our purpose at this point is to exclude war rather than analyze whether there will be war or not, whether there will be an attack or not. We are moving along that path. The delimitation process in Tavush has one purpose – to make war senseless, illogical and unfeasible, to deprive war of ground for taking place,” PM Pashinyan stated.