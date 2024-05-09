Pashinyan, Putin meet at the Kremlin

The meeting of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is taking place in the Kremlin.

The President of the Russian Federation said: “Dear Nikol Vovaevich, once again I am very happy to welcome you to Moscow.

We had a jubilee summit, the EAEU marked the 10th anniversary, cooperation within the framework of that international organization has positive impact on all countries, including Russia and Armenia. The increase in trade turnover for Armenia with EAEU countries has been significant since 2015 – 14 times. As for bilateral relations, they are also developing successfully. First of all, we pay attention to economic cooperation. Last year saw significant increase in trade turnover, which is related to the increase in your exports to our country. The trade turnover between our countries amounted to more than seven billion dollars, such a volume has never been seen in our trade and economic relations. Of course, there are issues not only related to the increase in trade turnover, there are issues related to security in the region, we will not discuss them in open mode now, but there is an opportunity to talk about the entire spectrum of our relations, including security issues in the region, at the EAEU working platform.

I am very happy to see you, welcome.”

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Armenia noted. “Thank you dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, first of all, let me thank you for the warm hospitality and for organizing the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at a high level. The last time we met was in December, during which, of course, there were a lot of issues that needed to be discussed. Of course, we have already discussed the economic sector during the session, and I am sure that now we will discuss the most important issues of bilateral relations, regional issues.

I am also happy to see you”.

