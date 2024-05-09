Tribute to fallen soldiers on Victory and Peace Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the legislative and executive bodies, visited the Victory Park on the occasion of the Victory and Peace Day.

Nikol Pashinyan approached the congratulated the veterans present in the Park on the holiday and wished them good health.

The officials laid flowers at the monument of the Unknown Soldier and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in the fight against fascism, as well as for the statehood, independence, and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.