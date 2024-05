Russian border and military posts in Armenia’s five regions to be closed

According to an agreement reached earlier, Russian border and military posts deployed in five regions Armenia during and after the 44-day war of 2020 will be closed, head of the ruling Civil Contract parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan said on Facebook.

These include the Russian posts in Tavush, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik, Ararat provinces.

Also, Russian border guards will stop working at Zvartnots international Airport in Yerevan.