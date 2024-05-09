Protesters approaching Yerevan: Law enforces warn against violating public order

Participants of the “Tavush for Motherland” movement led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanian are marching to Yerevan, where they will hold a rally at 4 pm.

The protest movement began in Armenia’s northern Tavush province following the announcement of the start of border delimitation process on April 19.

“The Tavush for the Homeland movement has decided that the people must just go to Yerevan to demand that this process here and elsewhere be stopped,” Galstanian said in Kirants before starting the 160-kilometer journey to Yerevan.

The Police have urged to strictly observance the public order. In a statement the Police said they “will continue to perform the functions assigned by law, ensuring public order and the safety of citizens.”

They urged the participants and organizers of today’s meeting to refrain from actions aimed at violating public order, to respect the rights of fellow citizens and to obey the legal requirements of the Police officers who maintain public order.