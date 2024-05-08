Armenia to refrain from financing CSTO activities in 2024 – MFA

Armenia will refrain from participating in financing CSTO activities in 2024, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan.

“The Republic of Armenia will refrain from joining the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council of November 23, 2023 “On the 2024 budget of the Collective Security Treaty Organization” and participating in the financing of the organization’s activities provided for by it,” Badalyan said.

Meanwhile, Armenia will not object to the adoption of this decision in a limited format.