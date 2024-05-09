The role of Armenian people in the victory over fascism invaluable – PM Pashinyan

The role of the Armenian people in the victory over fascism is invaluable, Prime Minister nikol Pashinyan said in a message on Peace and Victory Day.

Below is the full text of the message:

Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today we celebrate the 79th anniversary of the victory of the Allied countries over fascism in the Second World War, the Great Patriotic War.

With that victory, progressive humanity said no to one of the greatest evils civilization has ever seen: fascism.

The role of the Armenian people, whose more than half a million representatives made their significant contribution to the Soviet army, is invaluable in thիս victory. 300 thousand of them died, 107 Armenians were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

Many Armenians also contributed to the victory against fascism on the western fronts of the war, in guerrilla and underground struggle.

Most recently, a unique ceremony took place in France, when the remains of the hero of the French Resistance Movement Misak Manouchian and his wife Meline Manouchian were reburied in the French Pantheon. In France occupied by fascist Germany, Manouchian and the group he led fought for the liberation of that country without even having French citizenship.

He, as well as the Armenians serving in the allied armies, fought for the freedom of humanity, and that contribution is recognized and appreciated.

The bearer of the legacy of the children of the Armenian people in the victory over fascism should be the Republic of Armenia, which should increasingly strengthen its place and role in international relations as a responsible member of the international community, which brings its contribution to international stability and peace on the basis of legitimacy.

It is also for this reason that the government adopted the peace agenda, basing it on the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Dear people, dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today we commemorate our martyrs who gave their lives not only in the fight against fascism, but also for the statehood, independence, and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. I continue to be convinced that the most worthy cause of perpetuating their memory will be a free, happy and prosperous Republic of Armenia. And we are moving towards that goal with difficult but steady steps.

Glory to the martyrs and long live the Republic of Armenia.