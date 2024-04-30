Home | All news | Economics | Armenia’s Central Bank cuts refinancing rate to 8.25% EconomicsTop Armenia’s Central Bank cuts refinancing rate to 8.25% Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2024, 13:30 Less than a minute At its April 30 meeting, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the Refinancing Rate by 0.25 percentage points, setting it at 8.25%. The Lombard Repo Facility Rate was set at 9.75%. The Deposit Facility Rate was set at 6.75%. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2024, 13:30 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print