Armenia’s Central Bank cuts refinancing rate to 8.25%

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2024, 13:30
At its April 30 meeting, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the Refinancing Rate by 0.25 percentage points, setting it at 8.25%.

The Lombard Repo Facility Rate was set at 9.75%. The Deposit Facility Rate was set at 6.75%.

