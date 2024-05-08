Moscow welcomes upcoming meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in Almaty

Moscow welcomes the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan scheduled for May 10 in Almaty, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“We welcome this meeting, which is scheduled for May 10,” the diplomat said, asked about Russia’s expectations from the upcoming talks. .

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow is “ready to continue to assist in promoting the processes of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, said “the negotiations will be closed, the press will be invited to the opening” of the meeting.