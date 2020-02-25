Seven killed in Delhi violence during Trump’s visit

Seven people have been killed in Delhi in protests against India’s new citizenship law, as US President Donald Trump made his first official visit to the country, the BBC reports.

A policeman and six civilians have died in the capital’s deadliest day since the new law was passed last year.

Vehicles were set alight in the clashes between supporters and opponents of the law which, critics say, targets India’s 200 million Muslims.

There are fears of further clashes.

Violence broke out in three Muslim-majority areas in north-east Delhi on Sunday and continued into Monday.

The violence in the area has seen protesters firmly split along religious lines, the BBC says.

Both sides have blamed each other for starting the violence.