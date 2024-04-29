Blinken urges Aliyev to release those unjustly detained in Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has again urged Azerbaijan to adhere to its international human rights obligations and commitments and release those unjustly detained in Azerbaijan.

Blinken spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday. The Secretary commended President Aliyev for last week’s announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to use the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation and emphasized its importance to the two sides concluding a durable and dignified peace.

The Secretary urged President Aliyev to keep up the momentum with his Armenian counterpart, reiterating U.S. willingness to support those efforts.

Secretary Blinken underscored the desire for a strong U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship, noting the efforts to cooperate on mutual energy, climate, and connectivity goals, and to ensure the success of COP 29 in Baku.

He welcomed Azerbaijan’s release of Gubad Ibadoglu to house arrest as a humanitarian gesture and called for his full, expeditious release. Secretary Blinken again urged Azerbaijan to adhere to its international human rights obligations and commitments and release those unjustly detained in Azerbaijan.