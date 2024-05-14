Pashinyan, Rasmussen discuss Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the founder of the international political consulting organization “Rasmussen Global.”

The latter thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for accepting the invitation to participate in the “Copenhagen Democracy Summit” and the discussion on “From the frontline: Armenia’s defense of democracy.”

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional developments and security challenges. Issues related to security and stability in the South Caucasus were discussed, continuous efforts in this direction were emphasized.

In the context of unblocking the regional infrastructure, Anders Fogh Rasmussen emphasized the importance of the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government.