Georgia passes controversial ‘foreign agents’ bill despite widespread opposition

Georgia’s parliament has passed a controversial “foreign agents” bill despite widespread domestic opposition and warnings from the European Union that its enactment would imperil the country’s chances of joining the bloc.

The new law will require organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as “agents of foreign influence” or face crippling fines.

The law was approved on Tuesday by 84 lawmakers voting in favor to 30 against.

Georgia’s parliament now has 10 days to send the bill to President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already vowed to veto it. Zourabichvili has two weeks to do so, but parliament can override her objection with a simple majority.