Armenia, Greece agree to enhance military-technical cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan held a tête-à-tête meeting with the Minister of National Defense of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos Dendias, followed by a meeting with the participation of delegations.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between Armenia and Greece in the defense sector, the progress made on agreements reached during the December 2023 negotiations in Athens, and the new areas for cooperation.

An agreement was reached to enhance military-technical cooperation following the ratification of the agreement on military-technical cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional security issues.