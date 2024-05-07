Armenia ready to sign peace deal with Azerbaijan by November on the basis of agreed principles – PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Yerevan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Baku before November on the basis of well-known principles.

“I agree with the idea of signing a peace agreement by November, and for this, all agreed principles must be recorded in the agreement,” Pashinyan said at a press conference today, commenting on Azerbaijani President’s statement that the agreement could be signed by November.

“It is necessary to outline those principles and sign, I agree with that logic, but if I don’t say now that we will sign by the end of this week, it means it hasn’t happened yet,” said the Prime Minister, expressing hope that progress will be achieved at the meeting of Foreign Ministers in Almaty.

A meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeihun Bayramov will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on May 10.