Armenia to establish Police Guard

Armenia will establish Police Guard. The government approved the package of draft laws during the regular sitting today.

If the draft passes the National Assembly, a purely police service will be created with new weapons and trained personnel in accordance with international standards, which will be entrusted with the maintenance of public order and public safety, the protection of state buildings and important objects, the escorting of delegations provided for by the state protocol, as well as ensuring the legal regime of martial law and state of emergency.

At the same time, the adoption of the drafts will contribute to more effective realization of the right of citizens to hold assemblies, and will exclude the risks of use of disproportionate force against participants of rallies.

The draft defines the status, structure, tasks and functions of the Police Guard, the rights and duties of the guards.