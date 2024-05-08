Serbia’s new FM optimistic about prospects of cooperation with Armenia

Serbia’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Marko Djuric is optimistic about the prospects of cooperation with Armenia.
“In the year in which we are marking the 30th anniversary of Serbia-Armenia diplomatic relations, I am optimistic about the prospects of our future cooperation,” Djuric said in response to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s congratulation on X.
Ararat Mirzoyan earlier congratulated Marko Djuric on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Serbia. “With joint efforts we can enhance cooperation taking into account our priorities and current challenges,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.