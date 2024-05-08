International Shooting Sport Federation representatives in Yerevan as Armenia bids to host European Championships

Members of the working committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation have arrived in Armenia to study the infrastructure and familiarize themselves with the conditions within the framework of Armenia’s bid to host the 2026 European Shooting Championships in Yerevan.

Accompanied by Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan and the President of the Shooting Federation of Armenia Artur Hovhannisyan, members of the commission visited the Aports and Concert complex after Karen Demirchyan and studied the hotel system of the capital.

Apart from Armenia, Bulgaria has also applied to host the 2026 European Championship.

According to the deputy minister, Armenia’s chances are quite high.

The final decision will be made within a month.