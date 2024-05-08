Talks between Pashinyan and Putin “necessary and expected” – Kremlin

The upcoming negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which will take place today in the Kremlin, are necessary and expected, Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“The meeting is necessary and expected for both sides,” he said.

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that recently “problematic issues have accumulated” between Moscow and Yerevan. The Russian authorities expect that the upcoming negotiations will make it possible to “dot the i’s.”