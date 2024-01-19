Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan to benefit entire region – FM Mirzoyan

Armenia is engaged in negotiations with Azerbaijan in good faith and we are more than interested in establishing lasting peace in our region, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Gordan Grlić-Radman.

“We believe that this will be beneficial not only for the people of Armenia, but for the countries in the region. However, we see that our constructiveness sometimes does not meet the same constructive approach in the behavior of our neighbors,” the Minister said.

“We have been engaged in negotiations by facilitation of the European Union, among other facilitators, and nowadays we see that Azerbaijan, unfortunately, refuses to resume the negotiations in the existing frameworks. However, we are interested in continuing our negotiations. We attach importance not so much to the issue of who facilitates the negotiations, but to the principles, according to which the negotiations should continue. And in this context I would like to emphasize again that those are territorial integrity, recognition of legitimate borders, inviolability of borders, respect for each other’s sovereignty. These are the principles, according to which, I believe, peace should be agreed,” he added.