Analysis shows no Armenians will remain in Nagorno Karabakh in coming days – PM Pashinyan

The exodus of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s ethic cleansing policy continues, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“Analysis shows that no Armenians will remain in Nagorno Karabakh in the coming days. This is a direct act of ethnic cleansing, something we had long been warning the international community about,” he said.

“The statements by various international actors condemning ongoing ethnic cleansings in Nagorno Karabakh are important, but if no concrete actions follow these statements will be seen only as a means for creating a moral statistics for history, for different countries to have an opportunity to distance themselves from this crime,” PM Pashinyan said.

“If no relevant political and legal decisions follow the statements, the condemnations become acts of giving consent to what’s happening. As for the Government of Armenia, our primary duty today is to receive our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh with the utmost care and ensure their urgent needs are met,” Pashinyan said.