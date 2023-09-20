Armenia has not had army in Nagorno Karabakh since August 2021, Prime Minister reiterates

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterates that the Republic of Armenia has not had any army in Nagorno Karabakh since August 2021.

The Prime Minister said Yerevan did not take part in drafting the ceasefire agreement, but takes not of the statement and its acceptance by the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Referring to the issue of security of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians, PM Pashinyan said “logically, it is assumed that if the peacekeepers have made such a proposal, this means that they have accepted without reservations the full obligation to ensure the security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, provide all conditions to preserve the right of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in their homes, on their land, to live with dignity and safely.”

“And my perception is that with this statement they fully assumes that responsibility. Although we have always been of the opinion that this responsibility was essentially placed on the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, but we hope that by taking such a step the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation will fully fulfill its duties,” which in the previous period, you know we had some reservations as well,” Pashinyan added.

He noted that the mention of the Republic of Armenia in a document it has nothing to do with

Also, my reaction is that mentioning the name of the Republic of Armenia in a text that has nothing to do with comes to prove that one of the goals of the attack against Nagorno Karabakh was to involve the Republic of Armenia in military operations and added that the independence and sovereignty would be at stake had Azerbaijan succeeded in dragging Armenia into military actions.

“The latest information that I managed to get from Nagorno-Karabakh is that the intensity of military operations has decreased sharply, I cannot say that it has decreased to zero, but it has decreased sharply. And we hope that the military escalation will not continue because, especially in these circumstances, stability and cessation of hostilities is very important,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“Now the most important issue is that the right of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to live in their homes be fully ensured by the Russian Federation. And from a practical point of view, we will follow the events and, of course, we will also have some exchange of ideas with our international partners regarding this situation and additional assessments, If we have something to say, we will definitely share it with you,” the Prime Minister concluded.