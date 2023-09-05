Russia has no plans to leave the South Caucasus region, Kremlin Spokesman says

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia has no plans to leave the South Caucasus region. The comment comes after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Italian La Repubblica newspaper that Russia is leaving the region “with steps it takes or fails to take.”

“We cannot agree with these theses of the Prime Minister of Armenia. Russia is an absolutely integral part of this region, so it cannot leave anywhere. Russia cannot leave Armenia,” the Kremlin Spokesman stressed, TASS reports.

The Kremlin representative assured that Russia will continue to play the role of a guarantor of security and stability in the South Caucasus region, in particular in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Russia continues to play a consistent, very important role in stabilizing the situation and deconflicting in this region. We will continue this role,” Peskov said.

According to him, in this case, “it is very important that all relevant states of this region adhere to the trilateral agreements that were signed two years ago.” “Adherence to these agreements is the key to success,” Peskov stressed. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation recalled that “after that, new events took place that slightly changed the situation.” “But this does not mean that Russia is somehow going to curtail its activities. On the contrary, we believe that Russia continues to play the role of a security guarantor,” he assured.