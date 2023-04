Armenian weightlifter Garik Karapetyan won the gold in the 102 kg category at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Yerevan with a total resul of 392 kg.

The weightlifter was the strongest in both snatch and clean & jerk events, winning two small gold medals with 178 and 214 kg respectively.

The Armenian broke the European and World youth records.

Irakli Chkheidze of Georgia won the silver with 387 kg. The bronze went to Tudor Bratu of moldova (374 kg).