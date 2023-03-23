Man Utd owners extend bid deadline as contenders prepare offers

The deadline for bids on Manchester United has been extended as the top two contenders prepare to submit their offers, Sky News reports.

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad and rival bidder, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, had both submitted requests for more time to fine-tune their submissions for Manchester United ahead of the original deadline.

It’s understood the Raine Group bankers overseeing the potential sale granted more time, but there is no known deadline for bids to be in.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad was previously understood to be determined to not pay over the odds for the Premier League club, which current owners the Glazer family are believed to have valued at £6bn.

But the businessman’s position is believed to have softened after a Qatari delegation visited Old Trafford in recent days, with talks lasting 10 hours.

A delegation from Sir Jim’s chemical firm INEOS visited the club last week, spending six hours attending meetings and touring the Old Trafford stadium and the Carrington training ground.

These are the only two known bidders for the club but Sky News understands there are several other financing proposals being presented to the Glazers.