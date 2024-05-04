Luxembourg supports agreement on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Luxembourg has supported the agreement on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“we strongly support the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan with a view to agreeing a comprehensive agreement on border delimitation based on the 1991 Alma-Ata declaration, in line with international law,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

“We encourage you to reach a peace settlement for the benefit of your people,” the MFA said.

The agreement was reached during the eighth meeting of the border delimitation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 19.

Experts from both countries are working on the ground to adjust the coordinates. The process has sparked protests in Armenia’s Tavush province and elsewhere in the country.