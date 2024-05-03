Exhibition in Larnaca pays tribute to victims of the Armenian Genocide

On the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, artist Khaldoon Daud presents his work in Larnaca in an exhibition titled Armenian Faces, Cyprus Mail reports.

The exhibition opening on April 22 at the Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation was attended by Vartkes Mahdessian, the Representative of the Armenian community in the House of Representatives of Cyprus and included a performance of Armenian hymns by Maria Moskofian. The artworks will remain exhibited at the Museum until May 17.

Commenting on the exhibition and the artist’s work, the organizers say: “Khaldoon had for decades a fascination with the Armenian culture, creativity, and handcraft. In this work, Khaldon reflects the memory of the 1.5 million Armenian victims of the 1915 Genocide and reaffirms the solidarity with the Armenian people of Cyprus. Occupying two spaces within the Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Khaldoon is presenting the work that he created during his stay in Cyprus between 2023-2024, in memory of the Armenian Genocide souls and dedicated to the whole Armenian community.”