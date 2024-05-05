Armenian FM to pay official visit to Hungary

On May 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to Hungary.

Minister Mirzoyan will have meetings with high-level officials of Hungary, including Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. The meeting of the Ministers will be followed by a joint press conference.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and Hungary were established on 26 February, 1992.

On 31 August 2012, upon the decision of the National Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, it was decided to suspend the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary.

On the 1st of December 2022 Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary held a meeting on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Łódź, during which an agreement was reached to restore full diplomatic relations.

On 15 May 2023 Anna Mária Sikó, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Armenia (residence in Tbilisi), presented her credentials to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

On 13 June 2023 Ashot Smbatyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Hungary (residence in Tbilisi), presented his credentials to President of Hungary Katalin Novák.