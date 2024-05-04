Filmmakers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian establish scholarship endowment fund to support Armenian students

Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) has announced the establishment of a new endowment fund through the generosity of filmmakers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian. The Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian Filmmaking Educational Fund will provide vital support for Armenian students in Armenia pursuing studies in filmmaking, ensuring access to four years of college education and opportunities in the dynamic world of cinema, the Armenian Weekly reports.

Qasabian and Ohanian are a husband-and-wife producing team who have worked together on many celebrated films like Searching, Run and Missing. Qasabian has also produced Sundance movies, such as All About Nina and The Persian Version, and has been recognized for her commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering creative expression. Ohanian is a screenwriter in addition to producing and has built a reputation for his passion for diverse narratives and cinematic excellence. Along with his company Proximity Media, he has produced acclaimed films such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Creed III.

Through the establishment of this perpetual endowment fund, Qasabian and Ohanian aim to empower aspiring Armenian filmmakers to pursue their dreams and share their stories with the world. The scholarship will provide four years of college financial assistance to students in Armenia who demonstrate exceptional promise in the field of filmmaking, ensuring that talented individuals have the resources they need to succeed in the industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian to create this impactful scholarship,” says Serop Beylerian, president of the Armenian Educational Foundation. “Their dedication to supporting aspiring filmmakers and their commitment to advancing Armenian education align perfectly with AEF’s mission. Together, we will provide life-changing opportunities for Armenian students pursuing their passion for filmmaking.”

“We are honored to announce our support for the Armenian Educational Foundation by establishing an ongoing scholarship fund,” said Qasabian and Ohanian in a joint statement. “This fund will be aimed at providing financial assistance to Armenian students studying film for all four years of college. Having seen firsthand the incredible impact of AEF’s efforts, we have no doubt that this scholarship will help cultivate the next generation of filmmakers and contribute to the rich tapestry of Armenian culture.”

AEF, an organization dedicated to advancing education and empowering Armenian students worldwide, will administer the Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian Filmmaking Scholarship. AEF currently administers 26 endowment funds, each contributing to the educational advancement of Armenian students in various fields.