US reaffirms support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Members of the Armenia-US friendship group of the Armenian National Assembly met in Washington with Michael Carpenter, Special Assistant to US President and Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council. Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts was also present at the meeting.

Michael Carpenter reaffirmed the United States’ support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and welcomed the demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.



Armenian MPs highlighted the Armenia-US-EU high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5, welcoming the active involvement of the US and the European Union in strengthening Armenia’s resilience and economic diversification.



Reference was made to the “Crossroads of Peace” project, which can become an important component of both regional and wider economic cooperation, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.



Michael Carpenter welcomed the steps aimed at strengthening democracy in Armenia, noting that the United States stands by Armenia in strengthening its democratic development and sovereignty.