LADANIVA brought their unique flair to Eurovision 2024’s grand opening! Jaklin’s dress was modelled by Mary Stepanyan. The dress features a bird ornament called Vani Shamshik, symbolizing fertility.

The rings represent the tree of life, and the bracelet is a nod to traditional Armenian belts. Armenians created and wore these accessories in the 16th-19th centuries.

The jewels are samples of “Aguletsi” museum, which received a modern makeover from Astghik Samvelyan.