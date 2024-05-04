Sweden prepares for Eurovision with heightened security

Security is being tightened for the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden’s third city Malmo, with large demonstrations planned to coincide with the event and the country already on high alert, the BBC reports.

Police and organisers say they’re well-prepared and hoping for a “joyful” event.

The annual feel-good celebration of pop and showbiz is this year shrouded by complaints from some quarters over Israel’s participation amid the war in Gaza. Sweden was already facing heightened security challenges, and Malmo is expecting one of the country’s biggest ever policing efforts.

As many as 100,000 visitors are set to descend on this city on Sweden’s south-west coast for the world’s largest live music contest.

Colourful Eurovision banners decorate many of the city’s streets, and it’s the third time that Malmo is playing host, after Swedish artist Loreen won last year’s competition in Liverpool, with her hit song Tattoo.