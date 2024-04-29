Kazakhstan will not be a mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in Almaty

The Kazakh authorities will not act as mediators in the negotiations between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Almaty, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said at a briefing.

“We are planning such negotiations in Almaty. We are now in touch with our colleagues in Azerbaijan and Armenia. The upcoming negotiations will be held exclusively between the parties. We are not talking about Astana’s mediation, we are only providing goodwill services, the so-called good offices,” said Smadiyarov.

The Foreign Ministry representative recalled that during his recent visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of establishing a strong long-term peace between the countries. Tokayev also announced Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide assistance by providing a platform for negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.