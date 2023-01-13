SADA earns 10th specialization as part of Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

SADA, a company founded by Annie and Hovig Safoian, today announced that it is a launch partner for the new Data Center Modernization (DCM) Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. SADA is one of five Google Cloud launch partners globally to earn the new DCM Specialization.

“Achieving this recognition validates the commitment to our customers to become one of the first and best pure-play Google Cloud delivery partners,” said Tony Safoian, President and CEO at SADA. “Our customers and partners can continue to trust that SADA provides the best-in-class professional services and technical expertise to ensure that their mission-critical digital transformation will be in good hands when they partner with us to unlock the power of Google Cloud.”

“The SADA Armenia team, together with our global experts, are ready to bring our data center modernization services in Armenia and the region to companies looking for support with their cloud transformation journeys,” said Syuzanna Azoyan, Director of Operations at SADA Armenia.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

“As one of the DCM Specialization launch partners, SADA is demonstrating its commitment to providing customers with the expertise they need to succeed in the cloud, and we look forward to working together to help organizations succeed throughout their digital transformation journeys,” said Derrick Thompson, Global Head of Partner Differentiation, Google Cloud.

SADA is a five-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner and has achieved 10 Google Cloud Specializations. SADA has achieved numerous accolades, including the 2021 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the year – North America, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies 15 times, and Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces three years in a row.