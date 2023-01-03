The civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop the crime against humanity, Artsakh’s Ombudsman says

The civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop its crime against humanity, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanan said in a Twitter post.

“More than two weeks Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh is under blockade by Azerbaijan. The civilized world must compel Azerbaijan to stop its crime against humanity! Don’t be indifferent, please, speak up to open the road of life!!!” the Ombudsman tweeted.

The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to the outer world, has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022, under fake environmental pretext.