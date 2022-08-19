Manchester United agree £70m deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Brazil midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth up to £70m, the BBC reports.

The 30-year-old has been with Real since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.

The fee is an initial £60m plus £10m in add-ons and Casemiro will sign a four-year deal with the option of one more.

United are bottom of the Premier League and host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

Casemiro is set to become one of the United’s top earners once he completes his move, and will be United’s fourth signing after midfielder Christian Eriksen, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and defender Lisandro Martinez.