Prospects of strengthening economic cooperation between Armenia and Canada discussed in Ottawa

On April 29, H.E. Ambassador Anahit Harutyunyan met with Ms. Sara Wilshaw, Canada’s chief trade commissioner.

The sides discussed the prospects of strengthening and deepening economic cooperation between Armenia and Canada, expressing confidence that the bilateral economic relations have a great potential for development.

The interlocutors welcomed the first business mission of the Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce to Armenia which was successfully completed several days ago.

The issue of implementing joint educational and professional development programs was touched upon.