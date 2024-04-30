King Charles returns to public engagements 

King Charles is to carry out his first major public engagement since his cancer diagnosis, the BBC reports.

The King and Queen Camilla will visit a hospital and specialist cancer center, in a public show of support for staff, patients and ongoing research work.

Aside from attending an Easter Sunday church service, the King has stayed away from public events and crowds.

But last week Buckingham Palace issued a statement with a more positive message about the monarch’s health.

The King’s doctors were said to be “very encouraged by the progress made so far” in his treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

It means he is able to begin a gradual return to public engagements, starting with the symbolic trip to a cancer centre on Tuesday.